Here’s how much Bay Area residents spend on their pets

From dog-welcoming cafes and bars to the many parks where residents can let their animal companions stretch their legs (or wings ), San Francisco is known for being a pet-friendly city . There is even a long-standing rumor that the city has more dogs than children .

However, having a pet can be a major monthly bill for their owners, so The Standard set out to interview residents and visitors at Dolores Park to see just how expensive caring for pets can get. Watch the video above to see what people in the park had to say.