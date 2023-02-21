For the first time this year, there’s a new top-ranked team in the Standard’s San Francisco high school basketball top 10. Sacred Heart Cathedral maintains the top spot on the girls side, but there’s been a changing of the guard atop the boys ranks.
Please note that only schools within San Francisco are eligible. Other members of leagues that include San Francisco teams, such as the southern members of the West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) and the Marin County members of the Bay Counties League (BCL), are not eligible.
Boys
- University (26-3)
The Red Devils have supplanted Riordan as the top team in this week’s rankings. No, they haven’t faced the entirety of the WCAL, but they did beat all three of Sacred Heart Cathedral, Serra and St. Ignatius. University, the top seed in the North Coast Section (NCS) Division 4 Playoffs, is currently on a 15-game winning streak.
- Riordan (20-6)
Friday’s 58-49 loss to Sacred Heart Cathedral to open Central Coast Section (CCS) Open Division Pool Play knocks the Crusaders out of the top spot for the first time all year. Riordan was stuck at 30 points halfway through the fourth quarter.
- Sacred Heart Cathedral (14-12)
The Fightin’ Irish rise to the third spot in the rankings despite losing to Sacred Heart Prep at the buzzer on Monday night. They can still reach the CCS Open Division Championship Game if they beat Menlo-Atherton on Wednesday and SHP loses to Riordan.
- St. Ignatius (13-13)
Injuries have taken their toll on the Wildcats, who have now dropped five straight. They played three games without freshman Steele Labagh, who just returned from a concussion, and their bench has been depleted to the point where they’re giving JV call-ups key minutes in playoff games.
- Lincoln (24-3)
After settling for an unfulfilling split of the AAA regular season title with Lowell, the Mustangs want to settle the score with the Cardinals. They’ll need to beat Washington in Wednesday’s AAA Semifinal at Kezar Pavilion to earn that chance and secure a trip to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Tournament.
- Lowell (24-5)
Despite not scoring from the field in the final 10 minutes, the Cardinals split the AAA regular season title with Lincoln by grinding out a 40-38 win to close the regular season. If they beat Galileo in Wednesday’s AAA Semifinal, a rubber match with the Mustangs could be in store.
- Urban (20-8)
The top seed in the NCS Division 5 Tournament, Urban has responded nicely to an embarrassing 70-29 loss to University in the BCL West Tournament Championship with comfortable back-to-back wins over Clear Lake and St. Bernard’s. They’ll host Cloverdale tonight in a semifinal.
- Stuart Hall (11-14)
Stuart Hall failed to qualify for the postseason after it was discovered that their wins over Half Moon Bay wouldn’t count toward attaining a .500 record against other Division 4 teams. While Half Moon Bay is in CCS Division IV, the NCS considers the Cougars to be a Division 3 team by enrollment.
- Lick-Wilmerding (14-13)
The Tigers beat Terra Linda on the road on Wednesday night, but saw their season come to an end on Saturday with a 66-39 loss to second-seeded Justin-Siena in the NCS Division 4 Quarterfinals.
- San Francisco Waldorf (20-5)
After collecting both the BCL Central regular season and tournament titles, the Wolverines earned the No. 2 seed in the NCS Division 6 Playoffs. They’ll host South Fork (Mendocino County) on Wednesday night in a semifinal.
Girls
- Sacred Heart Cathedral (21-4)
A surprising loss to seventh-seeded Palo Alto on Friday leaves the Fightin’ Irish in need of help to qualify for their first CCS Open Division Championship Game since 2015. They’ll need to both beat No. 3 Pinewood on Wednesday and need St. Ignatius to topple the Vikings.
- University (22-4)
The top seed in the NCS Division 5 Playoffs, University can reach the championship game by picking up a fourth win over San Domenico on Tuesday night. The Panthers were the Red Devils’ top challengers in the BCL West, with University’s three head-to-head wins coming by an average of 12.7 points.
- St. Ignatius (12-13)
Losses to Pinewood and Sacred Heart Cathedral have knocked the Wildcats out of contention for the CCS Open Division Championship Game, but they can still play spoiler on Wednesday night if they beat Palo Alto.
- Riordan (12-10)
Riordan would have been a serious contender in CCS Division IV, but as the school’s girls programs aren’t part of a league, they aren’t eligible for the postseason.
- Lick-Wilmerding (15-13)
The Tigers had the misfortune of running into Piedmont, the top team in the Bay Area, in the NCS Division 4 Quarterfinals. The Highlanders weren’t eligible for the NCS Open Division, since it’s only open to the three largest divisions, and will likely cruise to the title.
- Washington (14-5)
The Eagles won the AAA regular season title, and they’ll play in Friday night’s championship game at Kezar Pavilion so long as they handle business on Tuesday against ICA. Washington swept the Spartans in the regular season, beating them by an average of 24 points.
- Lincoln (14-15)
Lincoln beat Lowell twice in the regular season, but will need to do so once again on Tuesday in order to secure a trip to the state tournament and the AAA Championship Game. A championship berth would also likely give the Mustangs a third crack at Washington.
- Lowell (16-12)
Tuesday night’s AAA Semifinal will provide the Cardinals with a chance to show that their two regular season losses to Lincoln were flukes. They’re the only team to beat AAA regular season champion Washington.
- International (17-5)
The Jaguars saw their season come to a premature end last week with a 39-30 home loss to 10th-seeded in the first round of the NCS Division 5 Tournament. They did sweep their way to the BCL Central title, winning all 10 regular season games and the league tournament.
- San Francisco Waldorf (10-5)
The Wolverines did not enter the NCS Division 6 Playoffs after falling to International in the BCL Central Tournament Championship.