Could converting empty offices solve SF’s housing crisis?

If you read the major headlines these days, San Francisco is known for two things: having the most deserted downtown district in America and its bleak housing crisis.

Housing advocates and urban watchdogs have long advocated for addressing San Francisco's cost of living crisis with a seemingly simple solution—utilizing vacated offices and other commercial spaces to house multifamily dwellings.

While the plan seems like a home run on its face, the reality is much more complicated. Building code restrictions and the sheer cost of the conversions present daunting barriers.