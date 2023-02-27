Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Arts & Entertainment

Mill Valley Music Festival announces daily lineup. Tickets on sale tomorrow

Michael Franti of Michael Franti & Spearhead performs at Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, on Oct. 26, 2019. | Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images
By Christina Campodonico

The Noise Pop-produced Mill Valley Music Festival revealed its daily lineup Monday and will kick off its second annual two-day fest in Marin County with "soulrocker" Michael Franti and his longtime band Spearhead on Saturday, May 13.

Saturday's lineup will also include New Orleans’ Grammy-nominated Tank and the Bangas, Seattle seven-piece The Dip, the bluesy and soulful Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, and Oakland psychedelic African rock ensemble, Orchestra Gold.

Valerie June performs onstage during London's 2022 All Points East at Victoria Park. | Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Sunday features the retro soul vibes of Durand Jones, the Appalachian-influenced folk of singer Valerie June and Tam High School rockers The Alive. Sacramento-born alt-rock band Cake closes out the festival as Sunday's headliner.

Single-day tickets and VIP passes go on sale tomorrow, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

Musician/vocalist John McCrea and Vince DiFiore of Cake perform onstage during the 2015 Maverick Music Festival in San Antonio. | Rick Kern/WireImage

Mill Valley Music Festival

🗓️ Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14
🎟️ $139+
📍 180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley
🔗 millvalleymusicfest.com

Christina Campodonico can be reached at christina@sfstandard.com

