The Noise Pop-produced Mill Valley Music Festival revealed its daily lineup Monday and will kick off its second annual two-day fest in Marin County with "soulrocker" Michael Franti and his longtime band Spearhead on Saturday, May 13.
Saturday's lineup will also include New Orleans’ Grammy-nominated Tank and the Bangas, Seattle seven-piece The Dip, the bluesy and soulful Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, and Oakland psychedelic African rock ensemble, Orchestra Gold.
Sunday features the retro soul vibes of Durand Jones, the Appalachian-influenced folk of singer Valerie June and Tam High School rockers The Alive. Sacramento-born alt-rock band Cake closes out the festival as Sunday's headliner.
Single-day tickets and VIP passes go on sale tomorrow, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.
Mill Valley Music Festival
🗓️ Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14
🎟️ $139+
📍 180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley
🔗 millvalleymusicfest.com