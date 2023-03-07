The awards SFO and SJC won from the Airports Council International are based on live research via surveys gathered at the airport—direct from passengers—rating their satisfaction on the day of travel, a press release from SFO said.

The surveys cover over 30 performance indicators across key elements of the passenger’s airport experience, including signage and wayfinding, check-in, and shopping and dining. Over 465,000 surveys were collected.

“We are truly honored to be ranked by passengers as the top airport in North America in the ACI Airport Service Quality program,” SFO Airport Director Ivar C. Satero said. “Combined with our ranking as the top U.S. airport by the readers of the Wall Street Journal, this latest award validates the hard work our team has put forth to create the world-class airport experience our customers truly appreciate and deserve.”