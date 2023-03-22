Watch: Dramatic scenes from California’s latest storm

California was battered yet again by another atmospheric river event on Tuesday.
Winds were so strong that they forced a big rig to topple over on the Bay Bridge, causing hours of gridlock during the evening commute. More trees fell across the Bay Area, crushing cars and knocking out power for thousands of people across the region.
The usually sunny state can't seem to catch a break from all the rain, with yet more wet weather on the horizon.
Watch our roundup video of scenes across the state during the latest storm to hit California.