Often, if you ask for a pizza recommendation in the Bay Area, you’ll hear a familiar refrain: “Go to New York.” Luckily, that may not be the case in Uptown Oakland any longer. The team behind Uptown sports pub Athletic Club Oakland have brought a slice of NYC to the neighborhood with a new pizzeria called Mama’s Boy.

Just off his team’s soft opening last weekend, co-owner Miles Palliser told The Standard that Mama’s Boy is a tribute to two matriarchs—his mother and his business partner Ezra Berman’s—both of whom hail from New York City. Palliser, who’s also a partner in the similarly named Uptown dance club Crybaby, said the impetus to open a pizza parlor was pretty simple.

“We’re basically two friends who really wanted a slice shop,” Palliser said.