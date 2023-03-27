This boozy ball pit party is coming to SF

Who says you have to be a kid to enjoy a good old-fashioned ball pit?
Hidden Media Network—the brains behind the immersive Peter Pan-themed “Neverland” pop-up and the rude and rollicking Karen’s Diner roasting experience—will bring a one-of-a-kind adult playground experience to SF this May.
Billed as the “biggest” fête of its kind to hit San Francisco, the Ultimate Ball Pit Party and Cocktail Bar’s 500,000 glowing LED orbs will illuminate long-running Duboce Triangle karaoke bar The Mint for three days this spring (May 12-14).
The ball pit also doubles as a bar, serving up funky cocktails for kids at heart to enjoy. Everyone 21 and over can bounce and booze in this luminous playspace with drinks in hand as DJs spin throughout the day and night. A $22 ticket buys you 90 minutes of time to take as many laps as you want in this glowing sea of spheres. Are you ready to dive in?
The Ultimate Ball Pit Party X Cocktail Bar
Duboce Triangle
📍Mint Karaoke Lounge, 1942 Market St.
🗓 May 12-14
🎟$22
🔗explorehidden.com