I was in D.C., yeah. I was voting. And then it’s Friday—I mean, my phone blew up. Probably a thousand texts, calls: ‘What’s going on? You’re going to have a regional banking collapse. Thousands of Valley companies are at risk. The entire innovation pipeline is at risk. Employees are not going to get paid.’ And I organized a town hall. At 4 o'clock, I said to my team on Friday, ‘Let’s just get the perspective of some people and our constituents.’ We sent out a blast email for a webinar—600 people joined the call at 7:30, with three-and-a-half-hours notice. We stayed on the phone for three hours, 600 people, 70 to 80 questions, just assuring people that we were going to take action.

The Standard sat down for an exclusive interview with Khanna following his event to get his candid assessment of the crisis and what action he’s taking. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

In hopes of addressing those anxieties, Khanna hosted a roundtable Saturday at his district office in Santa Clara with several entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders. The goal was to put a face on the crisis and show how Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse has real consequences for people who don’t have nine-figure bank accounts.

Hours after the federal government took control of the bank, Khanna organized a town hall and reached out to the White House and the Treasury Department to make sure SVB's depositors would be made whole. That advocacy preceded the federal government's announcement that it would protect all deposits. Despite President Biden's assurances , many startups and affordable housing nonprofits still face uncertainty.

The Treasury Department and FDIC must communicate loudly and clearly that depositors will be protected. The investors and executives of SBV should bear risk and lose. But this should not mean that workers go without paychecks on Monday or small businesses collapse.

You said something that was interesting in the roundtable where you talked about your colleagues in Congress thinking everyone around here is a millionaire driving, like, a Tesla or a Maserati. And, obviously, there’s every kind of person here. Having worked in the Commerce Department, what goes through your mind when you hear people say, ‘Let Silicon Valley Bank fail,’ and the kind of repercussions that could have happened?

It’s a reminder why we need the government. Ultimately, people in the private sector have a responsibility to their shareholders and to profits. Now, I’m all for responsible capitalism and a capitalism with ethics. And one would hope that people in the private sector would care about the consequences to their employees and the consequences to society. But that’s not their incentive. The government is the one place which has a legal, moral, ethical obligation to look after people, and that is a reminder of why libertarianism doesn't work. You need a role for the government to come in in these types of situations, to protect the people who are going to get hurt. Our job is to stand up for people at the very time that some of the finance folks are saying, ‘Let the bank fail.’

I was talking to a buddy who works in banking, and he said something like, ‘This is really bad, and if it’s not handled by Monday we could have a major crisis on our hands.’ But he also said this isn’t Bank of America—if Bank of America were to fail, you would not really worry about money. You would worry about having a handgun at home because people would be rioting in the streets and breaking into homes. Being an economic policy expert, can you explain the differences between when we talk about the too-big-to-fail kind of banks and Silicon Valley Bank?

Bank of America has millions of Americans' accounts, most of them under $250,000. You’re talking about literally everyone’s retirement, everyone’s savings, everyone’s college savings accounts, the money they’re using to pay their mortgages and rent. You would wipe out millions of working-class and middle-class families, which we would never allow, nor can we allow as a government, which is why we have insured people up to $250,000. You wouldn’t have had that kind of crisis if Silicon Valley Bank had collapsed and the depositors weren’t fully covered, but you would have had thousands of businesses go under. You would have had many people not make their payroll. And what you would most have triggered is a move for people pulling out their money from regional banks and moving it into the four big banks. And you don’t want four banks banking for all of America.

The role I played—I think the government would have gotten there anyway by Monday evening to guarantee the depositors. But they were first going to try this idea of giving 50% advance deposits. And, as your friend pointed out, that, I think, would have really triggered panic and could have led to all of these companies and depositors pulling money out of regional banks—not just here, but around the country and consolidating into JP Morgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citi.