An affordable grocery store chain has let on they could take over North Beach's Safeway, which is set to shutter in May.

Bill Coyle, vice president of Grocery Outlet's Northern California real estate division, said he had visited the Safeway location at 350 Bay St. last week.

“I was at the Safeway last week and am fully engaged,” Coyle said in an email.

Coyle later told The Standard by phone that he is arranging a meeting with the property owner to discuss the possibility of opening a North Beach Grocery Outlet. Rent details would need to be hashed out though, as the space is around 10,000 square feet larger than a typical Grocery Outlet.

The budget store would also need to hire security guards to deter shoplifters, which Coyle said has been a problem at the North Beach location. Renovations would also be needed, bumping up the opening costs.