It was not until a former San Francisco official got bashed over the head with a metal rod that the public learned that homeless people have been repeatedly attacked with bear spray in and around the Marina District.

Now, Police Chief Bill Scott is facing questions about why his department never warned the public about the apparent threat to homeless people despite knowing about the possible crime spree for at least several months.

The apparent vigilantism, which began as early as November 2021, came to light this week as part of the criminal case against a homeless man who allegedly assaulted former Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani.

Kevin Benedicto is one of three members of the civilian Police Commission overseeing San Francisco police who told The Standard that they believe the public should have known about the bear-spray attacks sooner.

“If we are going to have an honest conversation about public safety in San Francisco, that needs to include the crimes against unhoused individuals,” Benedicto said. “I am troubled that we are only learning about this now.”

When news of Carmignani’s beating first surfaced, the incident was framed as an unprovoked assault on a man who was simply trying to remove homeless individuals from the front of his mother’s property. Garrett Doty, a 24-year-old homeless man, was arrested and accused of beating Carmignani.

“Right now, one of my dear friends is in the hospital because last night in the Marina he was attacked by a homeless person with a metal pipe,” Supervisor Catherine Stefani, whose District 2 covers the Marina, said of Carmignani after the attack.

But much like in the recent killing of tech executive Bob Lee, where many people wrongly jumped to the conclusion that he was the victim of a random street crime, the Carmignani case is calling early assumptions into question.

Doty’s attorney revealed the bear-spray attacks this week and said her client was acting in self-defense.

The lawyer, Kleigh Hathaway, said prosecutors on Tuesday gave her eight police reports documenting the bear-spray attacks, and noted a police investigator deemed them “possibly related” to the Carmignani case.

Hathaway thinks that the cases are related because Carmignani appears to match the description of the suspect in the earlier incidents. He also confronted Doty with a can of bear spray before being beaten, she said.

Carmignani and his mother live next door to each other. All eight of the attacks occurred within a four-block radius of their homes, according to Hathaway.