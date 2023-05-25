After 9 years, this Chinatown family moved out of their 100-square-foot home

The family—Yu, her husband, and their four children ranging in age from 8 to 16—had been living in a single-room-occupancy building, where each unit is about 100 square feet, and tenants on each floor have to share a kitchen and bathroom.

“This is beyond my wildest dreams,” Muyi Yu, 47, told The Standard in Cantonese in her new four-bedroom apartment in nearby Nob Hill. “We have never been this happy since we immigrated to the U.S. in 2014.”

The Yu family has finally gotten a chance to do something that nearly every other household in America takes for granted: Eat dinner at the same time. It’s something the family of six couldn’t do even once during the nine years they lived in a tiny apartment in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

“The most important thing is to have this better environment for my kids to study,” Yu said.

The two youngest Yu siblings, 8-year-old twin boys, had lived in the SRO their whole lives—until now.

Housing Vouchers Issued After Long Pause

In order to move, the Yus received federal assistance: a Section 8 housing voucher, something many low-income families wait on for years.

In February, The Standard published a multimedia story about the Yu family’s situation, shining a light on Chinatown’s hidden poverty.

Muyi Yu told The Standard that the family’s new rent is about $4,500 a month, considerably more expensive than the $700 the couple paid for the SRO. But they need to pay only 30% of their income toward rent, and the voucher will cover the rest.

The San Francisco Housing Authority, the agency that oversees the vouchers, said 887 tenant-based vouchers have been issued by the agency since 2022, which means 887 low-income renters in San Francisco are able to move to better housing situations. The agency was blocked from issuing the vouchers until late 2021 because of a financial shortfall and fiscal mismanagement, essentially leaving families in need of affordable housing, like the Yus, in limbo.