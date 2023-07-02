Man fatally shot in San Francisco’s Bayview District

A victim was shot dead late Saturday in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, police said Sunday.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers from the its Bayview Station responded around 11:20 p.m. to the Star Market convenience store at the intersection of Third Street and Kirkwood Avenue after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso. Despite emergency life-saving efforts by officers and San Francisco Fire Department firefighters who also responded, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified him as Eric Philips Jr., 42, of Contra Costa County.

Outside the market Sunday, several passersby drove up and stopped before a small bouquet of flowers and balloons on the sidewalk outside the market, whose gate was open but whose door was locked. When one called out to a worker inside the market if there were plans to open, the worker shook his head no.

Police are still investigating the shooting, which is the city’s 24th homicide this year. San Francisco has had 23 confirmed homicides so far in 2023, up slightly over last year. In mid-May, the Bayview witnessed a fatal shooting only five blocks away, at the corner of Third Street and Palou Avenue.