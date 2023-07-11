How a Gen Z-boomer friendship blossomed in San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ community

“I think it's very important to have a relationship with people who are different than you,” Tita said to Maggie. “There's so much that I don't know about how to live my life and so much that is really hard. You've really helped me. It just makes sense that there are all these people who are older than you who have gone through the same problems as you, and they just know more. I just wanted to know what people thought, like how people handled things.