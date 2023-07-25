Where else to push this concept but San Francisco? On July 29 and 30, global fast food chain Shake Shack is celebrating National Picnic Month with a vegetarian-friendly local takeout kit.

The “Veg Out” meal for two spotlights the burger chain’s new plant-based menu items. The patties made from mushrooms, sweet potato, carrots, farro and quinoa rivals Burger King’s Impossible Whopper and McDonald’s ill-fated McPlant, which was introduced in 2021 but quickly went the way of the McLean Deluxe—which was dubbed the McFlopper, according to the New York Times—and the Hula Burger, a pineapple slice between two pieces of cheese.