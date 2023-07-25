Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Food & Drink

Shake Shack woos San Francisco with an old-school veggie-burger picnic

Source: Courtesy Shake Shack
By Christina Campodonico

Veggie burgers are back. 

For a while there, it looked like the vegetarian patties made from ground-up but recognizable foods like beans, nuts and carrots were going extinct, replaced by high-tech pseudo-meats. 

But as products like Beyond and Impossible burgers have lost some of their sizzle recently, some national fast food restaurants are going back to the good old veggie burger, a product that could be found in health food stores of the 1970s alongside items such as nut loaf and carob.

Shake Shack is selling new plant-based menu items in a picnic kit that includes lunch for two. | Source: Courtesy Shake Shack

Where else to push this concept but San Francisco? On July 29 and 30, global fast food chain Shake Shack is celebrating National Picnic Month with a vegetarian-friendly local takeout kit. 

The “Veg Out” meal for two spotlights the burger chain’s new plant-based menu items. The patties made from mushrooms, sweet potato, carrots, farro and quinoa rivals Burger King’s Impossible Whopper and McDonald’s ill-fated McPlant, which was introduced in 2021 but quickly went the way of the McLean Deluxe—which was dubbed the McFlopper, according to the New York Times—and the Hula Burger, a pineapple slice between two pieces of cheese. 

Shake Shack's picnic kit includes plenty of picnic accessories including a blanket, sunscreen, ice cream chiller and a Bluetooth speaker for $60 per kit. | Source: Courtesy Shake Shack

Read More: The Best Picnic Spots in San Francisco

Dessert is a pint of non-dairy, chocolate-flavored frozen custard “made with NotMilk™, the sustainable, plant-based beverage that tastes, cooks and blends just like milk,” according to ShakeShack. You also get crinkle-cut French fries and two lemonades. 

Shake Shack's new picnic kit spotlights the chain's chocolatey non-dairy frozen custard. | Source: Courtesy Shake Shack

In keeping with the green theme, the kit comes with a Dock & Bay picnic blanket along with bamboo dishware, cloth napkins and utensils, all packed into a picnic basket. For after-lunch entertainment, it includes a frisbee, a deck of playing cards and a Bluetooth speaker. You even get two personal-size bottles of sunscreen. 

Read More: Guide to the Perfect Date in San Francisco’s Presidio Tunnel Tops

The whole kit is $60 and available for pickup Saturday and Sunday at the chain’s Cow Hollow restaurant at 3060 Fillmore St. You can place your order here starting Tuesday.  

Veg Out San Francisco 

🗓 July 29-30
📍Shake Shack Cow Hollow | 3060 Fillmore St., SF
🔗 vegoutinsanfrancisco.splashthat.com 

Filed Under

BurgersFood & DrinkParks