Want free tickets to the Portola Music Festival?

Photos from the fest in 2022. | Source: Courtesy of Goldenvoice
By The Standard Staff

The countdown to the most anticipated electronic music event is on! The second annual Portola Festival will take over Pier 80 on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. 

Brought to you by Goldenvoice, the producers behind Coachella, the headliners include DJ and record producer Skrillex and superstar DJ Eric Prydz. Other artists scheduled to perform include Underworld, Thundercat, Rina Sawayama, Major Lazer, Labyrinth and Nelly Furtado. (See here for the rest of the lineup.)

We’re giving away a pair of two-day passes and want to send you and your fave +1 to the festival.

All you have to do is sign up for our daily email newsletter below, and you'll be automatically entered to win. 

By clicking the submit button, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Entries open Friday, August 25, at 12 p.m. and close on Friday, September 1 at 5:00 p.m.


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., of legal age of majority and have access to the internet and a valid email address. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules, additional eligibility restrictions apply. Sponsor: The San Francisco Standard, 290 Division Street, San Francisco, CA 94103.

