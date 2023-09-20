Deepfakes, chatbots and AI: San Francisco museum asks the hairy questions

Gallery of 13 photos

The Misalignment Museum opens at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday. The museum’s mission is to serve as a neutral space where people can learn about and explore the negative and positive sides of AI technology. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

"Spambots" type out an AI-generated version of "Brave New World" at the Misalignment Museum pop-up at Chase Center's Thrive City. | Source: Courtesy Albert Law and Misalignment Museum

The Misalignment Museum features a player piano that uses an AI composer to make music in response to the growth of luminescent microorganisms. | Source: Courtesy Albert Law and Misalignment Museum

The Misalignment Museum occupies a street-level commercial space at Chase Center's Thrive City. | Source: Courtesy Albert Law and Misalignment Museum

The latest iteration of the Misalignment Museum features AI-generated art collaborations with Grimes and a photo booth where you can "marry" an AI chatbot. | Source: Courtesy Albert Law and Misalignment Museum

At a faux wedding altar and photo booth at the Misalignment Museum participants can "marry" a chatbot and document the nuptials with their AI spouse. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

This playful art installation of dried pasta in a bathtub plays on the AI acronym PASTA, or Process for Automating Scientific and Technological Advancement. | Source: Courtesy Albert Law and Misalignment Museum

San Francisco’s Misalignment Museum brings together pieces from its first run with new works at its new pop-up location at Chase Center's Thrive City. | Source: Courtesy Albert Law and Misalignment Museum

Artists and technologists worked with the Misalignment Museum to repurpose a 1970s vintage phone booth to playback a deepfake voice of Fred Rogers, the host of the popular PBS television show, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." | Source: Courtesy Albert Law and Misalignment Museum

Maria Wiles interacts with The piece, titled “P-AI Phone,” which allows visitors to chat with a bot mimicking the persona of Fred Rogers of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

A piece titled “Infinite Conversation” replicates an endless dialogue between AI-generated models of Werner Herzog and Slavoj Žižek. It is aimed at raising awareness about how easily AI technology can be used to mimic real voices. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

"A EI" eggs figurines are designed to look like AI-generated images and are a mishmash of vintage doll eyes, human hair, and egg and sea shells. | Source: Courtesy Albert Law and Misalignment Museum