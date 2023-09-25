“When they came up with Ozempic in 2017 for Type 2 diabetes, they also noticed that it helped people lose weight. And the benefit of Ozempic was that it was a once-per-week injection, rather than a daily injection,” Kaplan said. “They rebranded Ozempic as Wegovy, and that was the first weekly injection that was FDA-approved specifically for weight loss.”

New weight-loss injectables have exploded onto the health care scene this year, particularly after several public figures rapidly slimmed down. These medications—which include the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus and Mounjaro—originated as Type 2 diabetes treatments to help regulate glucose levels.

Kaplan’s video was viewed by over 3 million people; a follow-up about Kim Kardashian raked in another million viewers. In his clinic at Pacific Heights Plastic Surgery , Kaplan estimates that he went from seeing about 20 patients for weight loss treatment last year to now serving more than 380 San Franciscans looking to shed pounds through pharmaceuticals.

“I’d like to believe that Mindy Kaling lost all that weight with just diet and exercise, … but it’s possible that she and other people that aren’t talking about it are using new weight loss drugs, Ozempic or Wegovy,” Kaplan said in the video.

It started with a single Christmastime TikTok: Jonathan Kaplan, a San Francisco plastic surgeon known online as “Real Dr. Bae,” posted a 58-second video about actress Mindy Kaling’s suspected use of weight-loss medications.

“This is going to be a part of society, just the way that Botox used to be sort of taboo to talk about—now everybody gets Botox,” Kaplan said. “This is going to be like that.”

For some, the Ozempic craze is a worrying trend reflective of America’s obsessive diet culture; for others, it’s a potential revolution that could reverse the country’s epidemic of obesity and related complications.

The shortage has pushed some residents to seek out cheaper, compounded versions of the weight-loss miracle drugs, while lower-income San Franciscans without insurance have scrambled to find alternative medications to handle their diabetes symptoms.

“I get calls every day for [Ozempic], and I say I don’t have it,” added Valencia, whose pharmacy was robbed of its entire Ozempic stock in February.

“We have a couple patients who have to wait an extra week, just because it’s in short supply,” said David Valencia, pharmacist at Reliable Rexall Pharmacy in the Sunset.

As a result of unprecedented demand, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put these drugs on its nationwide shortage list in March 2022. The drugs, which are expensive and only covered by insurance under certain circumstances, can be hard to find in San Francisco and nationwide.

‘I Feel Amazing on It’

“It’s easier to use, more patient-friendly and better weight-loss results. Maybe all of those things combined has made it more popular,” said Dr. Sarah Kim, an endocrinologist at the University of California San Francisco who specializes in obesity and diabetes. Ozempic and Wegovy are weekly injectables, compared with older diabetes medications like Saxenda that require daily jabs.

Physicians prescribing semaglutide and triazepine—the scientific names for Ozempic and Mounjaro—report that patients lose dozens of pounds within months. Rossi, who started in early July, is down 28 pounds in just over two months. And Rossi says her side effects are minimal, ranging from intermittent nausea to excess burping and a newfound preference for “hella bland” food.

“This shit is magic, and I hope it changes things for a lot of people,” Rossi said. “I feel amazing on it. Clothes fit better, I feel better, I have more energy and I’m not so consumed with outside stuff.”

Janet Rossi, a 55-year-old estate manager in San Francisco, started taking weight-loss injections in July. Rossi doesn’t have diabetes and is not considered obese, but wanted to shed a few pounds before going under the knife for a tummy tuck. Rossi was prescribed compounded versions of Ozempic—essentially more affordable, slightly altered Ozempic—by Kaplan, her plastic surgeon of 14 years.

Diabetes care providers, however, warn that the Ozempic shortage has potentially disastrous implications for lower-income Type 2 diabetic patients in San Francisco, who struggle to get the drug due to its high prices and low availability. Especially since the drugs are meant to be taken long-term, the demand for Ozempic and other name-brand semaglutides has only compounded over time.

“A lot of providers were just giving it for weight loss, and all of a sudden there’s a shortage—that puts the most vulnerable populations at risk,” said Jaime Martinez, a diabetes care coordinator at St. Anthony Health Foundation. The clinic is a “safety net service” that provides health care to low-income people in the Tenderloin.

Martinez’s diabetes patients used to be able to access a monthly supply of injectables for as little as a $5 copay. But last year, the Healthy San Francisco program—a city-run health coverage program for uninsured residents—stopped covering Ozempic at St. Anthony’s. Martinez attributes it to the shortage.

Immediately, 54 patients lost access to the drugs, according to Martinez. Those who weren’t able to get their hands on a replacement medication, such as Victoza, were given insulin as a last line of defense. Those treatments, he said, generally are not as effective as Ozempic in regulating blood glucose levels.

“A lot of our patients that were already on [Ozempic] had to get taken off. It had a real negative impact on their sugar control,” Martinez said. “We had to do a whole focused outreach on these patients and try to give them a soft landing, or other medications.”