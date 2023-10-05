Watch Dianne Feinstein’s funeral live here

Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be among those delivering remarks at Thursday's memorial at San Francisco City Hall for the late senator.

The service will mark the end of two days of events in the city that launched Feinstein's political career. On Wednesday, mourners streamed into City Hall to pay their respects, honoring Feinstein as fearless, smart and the glue who kept the city together after two shocking political assassinations.