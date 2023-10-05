Watch Dianne Feinstein’s funeral live here

The late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein's funeral in San Francisco will be broadcast live by our media partners ABC7 Bay Area from 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
A livestream is planned of the service, which is closed to the public.
Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be among those delivering remarks at Thursday's memorial at San Francisco City Hall for the late senator.
The service will mark the end of two days of events in the city that launched Feinstein's political career. On Wednesday, mourners streamed into City Hall to pay their respects, honoring Feinstein as fearless, smart and the glue who kept the city together after two shocking political assassinations.
Feinstein died early Friday in her Washington, D.C., home of natural causes, said Adam Russell, a spokesperson for her office. She was 90.
A recorded message from President Joe Biden will be played at Thursday's memorial, where Pelosi and Feinstein's granddaughter, Eileen Mariano, are also scheduled to speak. Gov. Gavin Newsom, himself a former San Francisco mayor, and former California Gov. Jerry Brown are also expected to be in attendance.