But there’s a catch: The students have to exercise their good ’ol-fashioned arts-and-crafts skills. They make the games primarily out of cardboard and other recycled materials—plus generous amounts of tape—to ensure they last through a rigorous testing regimen.

Every fall, fifth graders at the K-8 school spend an entire day transforming its auditorium into a fun zone with an energy level comparable to five simultaneous Chuck E. Cheese birthday parties.

As most students begrudgingly get back into the groove of the new school year, pupils at Lawton Alternative School in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset can’t wait to tackle one of their first projects of the fall: building a playable arcade from scratch.

Which is to say, the entire school body, kindergarten through eighth grade, gets to play. The results are varied and unique in their own right, from a claw machine with a grabber made out of Red Solo cups and filled with fidget spinners to a hoop shoot game dubbed “mini toilet basketball.”

At back-to-school night, parents are encouraged to dial back their involvement in their kids’ projects in order for their ideas to be as organic as possible, according to fifth-grade teacher Yvette Fagan.

“It’s cool because it’s something that they’re very prideful of,” Fagan said. “They have a sense of accomplishment, and they’re excited to have something that they created themselves be acceptable to their peers.”