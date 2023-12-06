A group supporting wealthy nonprofit founder Daniel Lurie’s bid to unseat Mayor London Breed intends to raise a huge sum of money in what could shape up to be a political arms race the likes of which San Francisco has never seen.

It’s unclear how much money the pro-Lurie committee “Believe in SF, Lurie for Mayor 2024” intends to bundle, but a recent report by Puck suggested the group could raise as much as $7 million to $10 million. By comparison, spending in the 2018 special election for mayor—when Breed came out on top in a race that featured eight candidates—totaled $8.4 million.

The new committee was formed by Dan Newman and Brian Brokaw, two longtime political consultants with ties to Gavin Newsom, the former San Francisco mayor and the current governor of California. A source with knowledge of the group said it is expected to tap into Lurie’s deep-pocketed network of friends and family. Lurie is the founder of anti-poverty nonprofit Tipping Point and an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune.

Newman, who declined to comment for this story, is a longtime friend of Lurie’s and the committee’s local point person. He is expected to raise money from many of the same San Francisco power brokers who have supported Tipping Point, which Lurie founded in 2005. The organization has reportedly distributed as much as $350 million to other nonprofits over the years.

Top donors to Tipping Point include Lurie’s mother, Mimi Haas, and numerous people in tech and venture capital circles. Money is rarely an issue for the people funding Tipping Point’s work on homelessness and housing, as hundreds of people have given individual donations of more than $25,000, according to the nonprofit's website.