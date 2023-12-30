A KFC in San Francisco’s Mission District—until 2021, a KFC/Taco Bell—appears to have permanently shuttered. The windows have been boarded up with plywood, and the logo has been removed from the building.

While the fast-food restaurant at 200 Duboce Ave. at the northwest corner of Guerrero Street still appears on KFC’s store locator, the phone line has been disconnected, suggesting that the closure is not temporary in nature.

Although it only held a two-star rating on Yelp, the possibly former home for 12-piece nugget combo meals was long a popular stop for people leaving one of the neighborhood’s many bars. In a year marked by restaurant closures across San Francisco, this may not be the most highbrow, but it will still leave fans of the Colonel’s blend of 11 herbs and spices somewhat bereft.

Currently, there are four other combination KFC-Taco Bells in San Francisco, in the Tenderloin, Inner Richmond, Excelsior and Parkside neighborhoods, plus a fifth just outside the city limits on Geneva Avenue in Daly City.