A former British prime minister, a White House liaison and one of the world’s most powerful bankers are among the thousands packing San Francisco’s Union Square this week for a hallmark health care event now in its 42nd year.

The return of the symposium has been welcomed by San Francisco’s Downtown boosters, who, in recent years, have seen a series of conventions decamp to other cities. While it’s too early to tell how 2024 will shape up for business travel into the city, major events leaving San Francisco have come from big names such as Google, Meta and Red Hat, spreading concern about Downtown businesses losing out on the spending of would-be visitors.

But the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference stood strong to its longtime history of hosting in San Francisco for what’s billed as the largest health care investment symposium in the industry. The event kicked off Monday and is expected to bring more than 8,000 attendees to the city, according to the company.

“Events like this play a crucial role in driving our economy, creating jobs, and bringing vitality to our city by supporting our small businesses, hotels, restaurants and nightlife, and tourism,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a statement.