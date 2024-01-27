A recent visit on a Tuesday afternoon—which local aficionados know to be the best day to shop at Ross—witnessed heaving check-out lines, with wait times reaching 20 minutes, and customers snaking through two levels of the store. The incessant beeping of anti-theft devices strapped to shoes rung out across the aisles. The crowd was diverse in race, sex and age, including local families with toddlers and tourists who seemingly wanted to know what all the fuss was about.

On any given weekday along Market Street in the Financial District, Ross Dress for Less shoppers line up around the corner of Fourth Street vying for entry into the chain’s four-story local flagship. Bucking the doom tide that’s roiling the retail landscape downtown—where roughly half of the area's businesses have shuttered since 2019 —the Ross at 799 Market St. is going like gangbusters.

It’s Ross Dress for Less. As in “ Do you love it? I love it! ” As in marked-down mom jeans and basic-blue branding that looks as if it was born in 1950s San Bruno—because, in fact, it was.

It isn’t the Supreme Shop on Market Street, though it’s occasionally mobbed by sneakerheads for new shoe drops. It certainly isn’t Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent or any of the other gaudy luxury outposts in Union Square.

“I have to remind myself that if I don’t grab what I see, when I see it, it will probably be gone the next time I’m here,” she said.

Gladys Carillo of San Francisco, who was shopping for cleaning supplies, told The Standard she often finds deals for half the price that other nearby stores—like Macy’s—might have listed. Carillo often tries to grab clothes and household goods that she can ship to her family in El Salvador. She treats her visits to Ross as less like a shopping spree than like a competitive sport.

The answer: It was delivery day at Ross, when new items are stocked and the week’s best merchandise is discovered. During The Standard’s visit, newly arrived items, including Hoka running shoes for $80 and Under Armour hoodies ranging from $10 to $30 were being brought onto the men’s department floor.

Born, and Still Booming, in the Bay

Ross was founded by Morris "Morrie" Ross as a department store 12 miles south of the city in San Bruno in the 1950s. It expanded to six stores around the Bay Area by the early 1980s, according to the firm’s website. After a group of investors purchased Ross in 1982, the company’s format changed to an off-price retail model that relies on acquiring branded goods that are overproduced or aren’t moving and selling them at a cut price.

It’s a formula that has had ups and downs on the stock market. Ross’ annual revenue reached a high of $16 billion in 2019 but took a $3.5 billion hit during the pandemic. Ultimately, the company’s formula has proven highly successful in post-pandemic San Francisco.

The store on Market Street is surrounded on all sides by the sad blight of shuttered retail stores. The Old Navy across the street at 801 Market St. closed in July. Zooming out a few blocks, the Whole Foods closed down its Eighth and Market Street location last year, while Nordstrom and a handful of other stores, like Aldo, Adidas and Hollister, have fled or are preparing to depart from the nearby San Francisco Centre—formerly known as Westfield—over the past year.