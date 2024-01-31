Here are the most costly and least costly toll hike options up for consideration:

The new five-year toll increase plan comes after a previous five-year hike was approved in 2019. Since then, the Golden Gate Bridge tolls have increased from $7.35 to $8.75 in 2023 for FasTrak users and $8.20 to $9.75 without it, with the most recent toll hike happening in June 2023. FasTrak accounts for more than 80% of bridge crossings, according to a spokesperson.

It's possible officials could scrap all four plans and come up with another option, potentially delaying a rise in toll fees. However, the district has always approved an option in the past without delay, according to a spokesperson.

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District has four options on the table that would hike tolls annually over the next five years. Still, the toll increase will only raise roughly $100 million, or under half of the funds needed to weather the financial storm, a new report states.

Bridge officials want to hike the toll price to raise more cash as they attempt to navigate a storm in the form of a $220 million budget gap.

Driving over the Golden Gate Bridge's International Orange span could get pricier if a March vote passes.

FasTrak users would pay $9.25 starting in July and $11.25 by July 2028.

"Pay-as-You-Go" users, those who register their license plates or set up one-time payments through the district, would pay $9.50 in July and $11.50 by July 2028.