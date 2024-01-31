Bungling thieves left a Safeway parking lot ATM looking like this. And they lost a car

Bungling San Francisco thieves tried and failed to make off with an ATM last week in a flop of a heist at the Diamond Heights Safeway, police said.

Officers responded to the incident just after 3:30 a.m. Friday in Safeway's parking lot near Gold Mine Hill. Sadly, for the thieves, the ATM did not turn out to be a gold mine for them, as they failed to remove it and lost a car in the process, according to the police union.