Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

12 men brawl a block from City Hall in broad daylight

A group of 10 men attacked two men Sunday afternoon during a 12-man brawl just one block from San Francisco City Hall.
Police said a group of 10 men reportedly attacked two others on Grove Street Sunday afternoon. | Source: Jeremy Chen/The Standard
By Joel Umanzor and Garrett Leahy

A group of 10 men attacked two other men Sunday afternoon in a brawl just one block from San Francisco City Hall, authorities said.

One of the victims reported the incident to the police on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said. The victim told investigators that the group of men approached him and his friend on Grove Street, threatened them and then assaulted him with a "metal weapon."

READ MORE: Heavy Traffic After Cop Shoots Person on San Francisco Freeway

Bystanders helped separate the men, police said. It was not clear what sparked the alleged assault. No arrests have been made.

One victim was injured with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital outside of the city by a friend, police said.

The incident contrasts with the apparent success of the new skate park at the nearby U.N. Plaza.

Local officials say crime and reckless behavior have diminished during the day since the park opened. For skaters, the new park symbolizes a dramatic change in how the local government treats them, as the sport had effectively been banned in the plaza before.

Joel Umanzor can be reached at jumanzor@sfstandard.com
Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

City HallCrimeNewsSFPD