A California Highway Patrol officer shot a man who authorities say was armed with a knife on Interstate 280 in San Francisco, causing all lanes on one side of the freeway to be closed for several hours Wednesday.
The southbound I-280 lanes near the Mariposa Street entrance reopened at around 10:19 p.m., according to an Alert SF text blast.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the Mariposa Street on-ramp and began with a call for a pedestrian on the freeway, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said. An officer arrived on the scene before "a struggle ensued with the pedestrian," the agency said.
"An officer involved shooting took place and the pedestrian was struck by gunfire," CHP said in a statement late Wednesday. "A knife, suspected to be in possession by the subject, was recovered at the scene."
CHP did not identify the person who was shot but said they were expected to survive. The individual was transported to San Francisco General Hospital, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
Authorities did not release any additional details.
The on-ramp at Mariposa Street was closed, while other ramps in the area remained open. All lanes on southbound I-280 near Mariposa Street were blocked for several hours, according to 511 and CHP.