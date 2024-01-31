A California Highway Patrol officer shot a man who authorities say was armed with a knife on Interstate 280 in San Francisco, causing all lanes on one side of the freeway to be closed for several hours Wednesday.

The southbound I-280 lanes near the Mariposa Street entrance reopened at around 10:19 p.m., according to an Alert SF text blast.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the Mariposa Street on-ramp and began with a call for a pedestrian on the freeway, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said. An officer arrived on the scene before "a struggle ensued with the pedestrian," the agency said.