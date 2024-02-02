San Francisco 49ers fans looking forward to next week's faceoff against the Kansas City Chiefs can buy the team's official game jersey online—but only if they're OK wearing it three days after Super Bowl LVIII.

And in the wrong color.

In an apparent snafu, the NFL's exclusive manufacturer and distributor of team gear, Fanatics, is only selling 49ers jerseys for the Super Bowl in the San Francisco team's home colors—even though the team is playing in white at the Raiders' home in Las Vegas. To add insult to injury, the earliest the jerseys will ship is on Feb. 14, three days after the Super Bowl, as reported by KTVU and SFGate.

Kansas City Chiefs jerseys are available to order and are the correct color but also ship on Feb. 14.