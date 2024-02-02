San Francisco 49ers fans looking forward to next week's faceoff against the Kansas City Chiefs can buy the team's official game jersey online—but only if they're OK wearing it three days after Super Bowl LVIII.
And in the wrong color.
In an apparent snafu, the NFL's exclusive manufacturer and distributor of team gear, Fanatics, is only selling 49ers jerseys for the Super Bowl in the San Francisco team's home colors—even though the team is playing in white at the Raiders' home in Las Vegas. To add insult to injury, the earliest the jerseys will ship is on Feb. 14, three days after the Super Bowl, as reported by KTVU and SFGate.
Kansas City Chiefs jerseys are available to order and are the correct color but also ship on Feb. 14.
The 49ers, NFL and Fanatics were contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.
This is not the first time a major sports league's online store has bungled merchandise sales for a San Francisco team.
In 2023, Fanatics, which also manufactures and distributes team gear for the MLB, accidentally sold San Francisco Giants hats with the city spelled "San Fransico," fueling speculation about whether the hat would become a collector's item.
As wardrobe malfunctions go, though, this jersey mix-up has nothing on Super Bowl XXXVIII, when Justin Timberlake famously exposed Janet Jackson's breast.