“You are one of the great lovers.”

“Relax. You’re already there.”

“You can’t have everything. Where would you put it?”

The messages—some uplifting, some cryptic—sound as though they could have been sealed inside a fortune cookie at a Chinese restaurant. But they’re found in a place more closely associated with motor oil than chili oil.

Anyone who’s parked their car in North Beach Garage at 735 Vallejo St. may have noticed that the spaces aren’t identified in the typical way, with rows of white numbers painted onto concrete. Instead, they’re labeled with warm wishes and practical advice.

The 20-year-old structure owned and managed by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has almost 200 spaces across five color-coded levels, each with a message that can sometimes sound like the advice that swims up from a Magic 8 Ball (“Keep your plans secret for now”) or the banal exuberance of a life coach (“No one can make you feel bad without your consent”).

They’re mostly positive predictions of imminent happiness, even if a few almost sound like you maybe shouldn’t get behind the wheel (“A party is going on inside you”). There’s a little bit of paternal tough love (“Avoid fatigue”) mixed in with quotations that could have been ripped from Chairman Mao himself (“Prosperity is just around the corner”).