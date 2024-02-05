But here’s the rub: None of those rivals are Korean fried chicken Benedict, thick with sauce and a kiss of heat. With the K-Bomb, you have two choices for dipping your home fries—not merely the yolk from the poached eggs. Anyone looking for an alternative to fried chicken has an equally inventive option in the chipotle chorizo Benedict. Okonomiyaki fries, dusted with bonito flakes, take the savory Japanese pancake and give it the poutine treatment. This is officially an Asian-Mexican-American brunch experience.