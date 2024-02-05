But as of 8:30 p.m., 2,475 PG&E customers in San Francisco remained without power, according to the utility's online outage map. Earlier Monday morning, nearly double the number of customers in the city had no electricity.

Crews continued to work to gradually turn the lights back on. In San Francisco, the city's Department of Emergency Management posted on X late Monday that power was restored for "most of the city."

Tens of thousands of people across the Bay Area were still without electricity Monday evening following a wild weekend storm that downed trees and power lines across the region.

ALERTSF: Electrical power restored for most of the City. If impacted unplug appliances & use flashlights (not candles). Use 311 to report issues https://t.co/T895mwtSit Electrical power has been restored for most of the City. For more informati https://t.co/2u41Jf492g

Outside the city, many more residents were still in the dark, with the North Bay particularly hard hit. In Sonoma County, for example, more than 28,000 people were still without power late Monday, along with more than 25,000 in San Mateo County.

Regional peak wind gusts across the Bay Area topped out around coastal mountain areas Sunday afternoon and evening in Marin County with 102 mph at 4:40 p.m. at Pablo Point and 99 mph Road to Ranches at 5:40 p.m., and at Santa Clara County's Loma Prieta at 98 mph at 2:35 p.m. and 97 mph at the KNPT Towers at 3:30 p.m.