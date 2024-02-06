It was around 3:20 a.m. Thursday morning when San Francisco police officers noticed a man in a secure area of the Northern District Police Station who should not have been there.

He appeared to be making off with some unspecified “department-issued property.”

A struggle ensued, described as “brief” by police, and the 35-year-old burglary suspect resisted before being arrested. One can only imagine the scene from inside the Fillmore police station—because police have released incredibly scant details.

The short police statement, just 103 words, gives nothing more than the details above, except for the suspect’s name: Samson Vasili-Hadjitoffi, and a summary of alleged offenses. But from the detail-thin statement comes multiple questions from The Standard.

How did Vasili-Hadjitoffi allegedly make it into a secure area of a police station at 3 a.m.? What exactly was he allegedly trying to steal? Uniforms? Notepads? Perhaps a selection of department-issued riot gear, batons included? Something more sinister—a gun, perhaps?

Are criminals, alleged or otherwise, so brazen now that they think they can simply waltz into a police station in the dead of night and steal “department-issued property”?