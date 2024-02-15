Waymo's plan to roll out robotaxis across the Peninsula is facing opposition from officials, but they’ll likely still see the driverless cars on their streets.

San Mateo County sent a letter to state regulators last week objecting to the robotaxi company's plan to expand its operations, citing a “lack of local input and the recent public safety incidents involving Waymo and Cruise LLC in the County and City of San Francisco.”

Waymo filed a letter with the California Public Utilities Commission on Jan. 19 seeking approval to expand its services beyond San Francisco’s city limits, where it could offer its services in 22 cities and to San Francisco International Airport. The California Department of Motor Vehicles approved Waymo’s use of freeways, highways and rural roads in January.

“Waymo failed to communicate in any depth or detail with county staff about the specifics of Waymo’s proposal to expand its operations, largely unfettered, into San Mateo County,” San Mateo County Attorney John Nibbelin wrote in the Feb. 8 dated letter.

A Waymo spokesperson said the company reached out to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors among other officials as well as local first responders for the cities included in its expansion request.

"Our briefings included information on Waymo’s mission, experience, and how our technology works," the spokesperson said. "Additionally we were transparent with stakeholders about our interest in expanding Waymo’s commercial ride-hailing service for members of the public to include Peninsula cities."