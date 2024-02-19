We regret to inform you that Charles Barkley was at it again.

During Sunday's TruTV NBA All-Star Game "Altcast" broadcast, National Basketball Association players and professional broadcasters tried to keep it light while watching the game's brightest talents dazzle the crowd at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.

But not even the convivial setting among colleagues could keep the former NBA All-Star and current TNT Sports commentator from taking another shot at San Francisco.

While chatting in the booth alongside former Indiana Pacer great Reggie Miller, current Golden State Warrior Draymond Green and journalist Taylor Rooks about celebrity guests and Steph Curry's game-MVP prospects, Barkley asked Miller what his return to Indiana had been like over the weekend.