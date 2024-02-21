After touching down in the Marina District, Biden was quickly ferried to two fundraising events that reportedly included a $100,000-a-plate dinner hosted by the Getty family and real estate magnate couple George and Judy Marcus. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi escorted Biden from the helicopter to the fundraisers.

But just like San Francisco’s afternoon weather patterns, everything shifted quickly for the president, and the partly sunny skies became turbulent.

It was all smiles and sun for President Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon as he was escorted by military helicopter onto the picturesque Marina Green near the Golden Gate Bridge.

At the nearby Alta Plaza Park, just a block from a Secret Service blockade, a crowd of a couple of hundred activists gathered to protest the president’s support for Israel, with hopes that Biden would catch a brief sound bite of their cries.

Biden's fundraising events included a campaign reception with venture capitalist John Doerr, where the president called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB" and bemoaned former President Donald Trump's sway over the Republican Party. After leaving in a motorcade, Biden arrived at the home of philanthropist Gordon Getty, where Biden, Pelosi, Marcus and others gathered in a large dining room lined with expensive artwork.

"Time and again, Republicans show they are the party of chaos and division," Biden told dinner guests. Biden added that nine heads of state had pulled him aside, imploring him to win reelection.

"As I walk out of meetings, a head of state will find an excuse to come up close and say 'You've got to win,' Biden said. "'You've got to win because my democracy is at stake if the other guy wins.'"

Around 6 p.m., a large caravan of protesters marched on the streets of Pacific Heights as police donning riot gear stood by to keep activists away from the fundraiser. Protesters were blocked from going any further by a line of officers at the corner of Baker Street and Pacific Avenue.