San Francisco streets to close for Saturday’s Chinese New Year Parade

People wearing a dragon costume walk down the street during a nightime parade
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said the closures will begin as early as 2 p.m. and last until about 9:30 p.m. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard
By Stephanie K. Baer

Transit officials will close several streets and reroute buses starting Saturday afternoon to make way for San Francisco's annual Chinese New Year parade.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said the closures will begin as early as 2 p.m. and last until about 9:30 p.m.

2nd Street between Market and Mission streets will close at 2 p.m., while the following streets will close at 3 p.m.:

• Market Street between 2nd and Geary streets

• Geary Street between Market and Powell streets

• Powell Street between Geary and Post streets

• Post Street between Kearny and Powell streets

• Kearny Street between Geary Street and Pacific Avenue

Muni, which is free all day to commemorate the parade, will reroute or switchback buses before they reach downtown. Most Market Street routes will instead run down Mission Street and buses that cross Market will be rerouted around the parade. More details on the affected lines and reroutes are available on SFMTA's website.

Stephanie K. Baer can be reached at sbaer@sfstandard.com

