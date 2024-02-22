With an A-list grand marshal—Awkwafina!—sold-out crowds and a brand new dragon, San Francisco is throwing everything in its arsenal at this year’s Chinese New Year Festival and Parade. The largest Lunar New Year parade outside of Asia, the celebration will snake its way through downtown and Chinatown Saturday evening in an event that San Francisco officials hope will remain festive and peaceful—unlike the mini-riot and Waymo bonfire that ignited in the neighborhood two weeks ago.

The Year of the Dragon symbolizes good fortune—and it feels fitting, given that the Chinatown community is experiencing something of a renaissance after emerging from the dark days of the pandemic. Bleacher seats sold out two weeks ago (it’s still free to attend as a spectator along the route) and the Golden Globe-winning actress, singer and comedian Awkwafina will be leading the parade.

But best of all is the dragon: A 288-foot mythical creature will be maneuvered by 100 performers from Leung’s White Crane martial arts school, who will cut a serpentine path along the length of the parade route—beginning at Second and Market Streets, winding around Union Square and ending at Kearny Street and Columbus Avenue.