Yosemite National Park will close at midnight, park officials announced Thursday afternoon as a dangerous storm moved into the Sierra Nevada.

The National Park Service said Yosemite will remain closed through at least noon on Sunday, saying that visitors who are currently at the park should leave "as soon as possible."

Tahoe travelers have been warned not to take a trip to the mountains this weekend as the massive winter storm bears down on the California mountain range. The National Weather Service said the storm will likely dump 12 feet of snow along parts of Interstates 80 and 50 that are above 5,000 feet in elevation—potentially closing the roads—and blasting peaks with winds up to 135 mph.

The NWS further warned of "extremely dangerous" conditions with the risk of fallen trees and poor visibility, which is expected to dip below a quarter mile during the storm.