Jenkins and Murphy did not respond to a request for comment.

The joint City Attorney and City Controller Offices investigation has led to Murphy and Jenkins being sanctioned: Neither can do business with the city for five years.

"We expect those who step up to serve on commissions to be acting on behalf of the public, not subverting the public trust. When someone crosses that line, they no longer meet the standard to serve,” the Mayor’s Office said in a statement.

The nonprofit is run by LeAndrew Jenkins, who, until recently, ran a youth center in Visitacion Valley. Murphy used to be the nonprofit’s secretary, according to tax filings.

Susan Murphy gave the mayor her resignation Wednesday morning after the City Attorney’s Office announced the findings of an investigation that allege Murphy OK’d faked invoices for a nonprofit called J&J Community Resource Center, which provides services for low-income families and youth.

The chair of the commission that oversaw a new Bayview community center has resigned after facing allegations she approved false invoices for a nonprofit that bilked the city for at least $100,000.

Murphy’s resignation comes in the wake of a series of scandals and resignations related to city-funded nonprofits, including the recent firing of the head of San Francisco Police-funded SF SAFE after a Controller’s Office report revealed financial mismanagement .

Murphy was appointed by Breed in 2019 and chaired the Public Utilities Commission’s Southeast Community Facility Commission. The facility was created by the PUC in part to ameliorate the fact that the city’s largest wastewater treatment plant is in the Bayview.

Cigars and booze

Jenkins worked at the Mercy Housing-run Willie L. Brown Jr. Youth Center in Visitacion Valley for seven years until Nov. 9, 2023; he began his alleged scheme in 2021.

Initially, the nonprofit’s aim was to put on an annual community event in Visitacion Valley, but in recent years has expanded its role and its bank account.

Jenkins' nonprofit was created and run by him and his late mother, Ruth Jackson, in 2018, according to the city.

In one instance, Jenkins allegedly submitted expense reports for items that were barred by the grant that his nonprofit received through the Human Rights Commission. Jenkins asked to get paid back for a bottle of bourbon and cigars from a liquor store during a college tour trip. His reimbursements also included motorcycle rentals in Lake Tahoe.

That scheme involved his organization falsifying invoices and double billing the city for grants he received as a sole grantee or subcontractor from four different city departments.

Murphy’s role in the scheme involved her former employer, Family and Child Empowerment Services San Francisco (FACES SF), where she approved false invoices submitted by Jenkins, according to city investigators.

Murphy, who worked for the organization for 16 years, is no longer employed there, said Jon Skolnick, FACES SF CEO.

“FACES SF works closely with the City of San Francisco to ensure that all funds are managed with the highest level of integrity. We are in good standing with the City of San Francisco on all contracts and have fully cooperated with this investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the District Attorney’s Office had no comment on whether Jenkins or Murphy are being investigated or if there is any plan to file charges.