The North Face location in Union Square is set to shut its doors later this month, adding to a rash of store closures in what has long been San Francisco's premier shopping district.

A spokesperson for The North Face confirmed that the location at 180 Post St. will be closing on March 31.

The outdoor recreation retailer has its roots in San Francisco, founded by Douglas and Susie Tompkins in the city as a mail-order rock climbing and camping supply company back in 1964.

In 2000, the company was acquired by VF Corporation, which also owns brands like Vans, Timberland and JanSport, in a deal worth $25.4 million. Previously based in Alameda, the company moved its headquarters to Denver in 2018.

"The North Face was born in San Francisco, and we have cherished the time spent here, building roots, and creating lasting memories," The North Face spokesperson Hailey Albright said in a statement.

Last week, department store company Macy's confirmed that it plans to close its massive flagship location after more than a century in Union Square, joining the likes of T-Mobile, Express and the RealReal, all of which have shuttered their locations in the neighborhood over the past year.