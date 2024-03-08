Mustard contains high levels of biofumigants, which suppress the growth of microscopic worms that can damage vines, according to Sonoma County's tourism website. It also provides nutrients to emerging grape plants and keeps hillside soil in place to help fight erosion.

Mustard isn't just pretty to look at. The plants, which bloom through March, are doing hard work to protect world-famous vineyards in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Brilliant yellow and gold mustard flowers are carpeting Wine Country, signaling the start of spring in Northern California and the celebration of all flavors sharp and mustardy.

Not everyone is a fan of mustard, however.

The plants, which are not native to California, grow so well and so aggressively that they smother native flora such as blue lupine and poppies. Some in the state are ripping up mustard plants and turning them into paper, dyes, pesto and, of course, mustard, the condiment.

Additionally, as temperatures warm, the mustard starts to die, making it tinder for wildfires in a state that has been ravaged by blazes. Its stalks can act as fire ladders, causing flames to climb.