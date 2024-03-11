San Francisco man’s death in Oakland investigated as homicide

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a San Francisco man Saturday night in an Oakland neighborhood as a homicide.

In a statement Sunday, Oakland police said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to East 17th Street between 13th and 14th avenues after a ShotSpotter activation detected gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds less than a half-mile away on 14th Avenue between East 21st and East 22nd streets.

The man, identified only as a San Francisco resident, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately available, pending next-of-kin notification from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau.

Investigators from Oakland police's homicide section took over the probe into the circumstances surrounding the death. No arrests were reported. Police did not provide further details, citing an ongoing investigation.