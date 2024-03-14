Esa-Pekka Salonen will leave the San Francisco Symphony following the 2024-25 season, just his fifth as music director, announcing his departure Thursday with a statement critical of the orchestra's leadership.

“I do not share the same goals for the future of the institution as the board of governors does,” Salonen said in a statement.

Salonen was not discussing his decision beyond the statement, spokesperson Amanda Ameer said.

The symphony board is chaired by Priscilla B. Geeslin, whose husband Keith Geeslin is president of San Francisco Opera. Matthew Spivey is in his first season as CEO after one year in an interim role. Orchestra spokesperson Taryn Lott said Priscilla B. Geeslin and Spivey were not available to comment.

Salonen, who turns 66 in June, was hired in December 2018 to start with the 2020-21 season and follow the 25-year tenure of Michael Tilson Thomas. Salonen praised the orchestra, saying in his statement Thursday he is “proud to continue working with the world-class musicians.”