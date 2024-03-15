Into the Woods isn’t a typical tasting menu, because Merchants Roots isn’t a typical restaurant. It opened in 2018 as a specialty retail store selling seasoned salts, jams and charcuterie prepared in-house, with a sit-down dining component that began almost as a side hustle to make use of the Fillmore Street space.

Six years later, the restaurant has fully absorbed the shop. With two seatings four nights a week and every other Sunday, Merchant Roots will continue to invite people into the magical world of edible fungus until the end of April. Then the team will transition to a fresh concept, “Pasta & Stories,” which picks up on May 8. Previous menus include “Time Travel”—which used goofy lighting effects and a flux capacitor to take diners from the age of the dinosaurs to the distant future—as well as the “God of Wine” bacchanal and a “Mad Tea Party.”