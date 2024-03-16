Skip to main content
Photos from a hot and sunny St. Patrick’s Day weekend in San Francisco

Police and children at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in San Francisco
Both cops and kids were out in force for the 173rd annual St. Patricks Day Parade on Market Street in San Francisco. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

Irish eyes were smiling on a hotter-than-normal March day in San Francisco for the 173rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Mayor London Breed turned out in her choicest green blazer. Market Street was echoing with the dulcet sound of bagpipes. Emerald-clad youngsters received fist bumps from San Francisco police officers (a strong Irish lot if there ever was one). And everyone slathered on the sunscreen.

For families, the day's celebrations continued with a music festival from 2 to 6 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza. On tap for adults was—what else—an afternoon pub crawl in the Marina. Sláinte!

Mayor London Breed at San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day parade
Mayor London Breed attends the 173rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Market Street. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
Spectators at San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day parade
Spectators watch the 173rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
A bagpipe player at San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day parade
Elise Farrell plays the bagpipes at the 173rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Market Street on Saturday. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
Spectators at San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day parade
Kids throw candy to spectators at the 173rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Market Street on Saturday. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
Spectators at San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day parade
Spectators watch the 173rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Market Street on Saturday. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
Bagpipe musicians at San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day parade
Members of the Irish Pipers Band of San Francisco prepare for the 173rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Market Street on Saturday. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
Spectators at San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day parade
Twins Suzanne Wahler, left, and Suzette Lehmann attend the 173rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
Police and spectators at San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day parade
A San Francisco police officer hands stickers to spectators of the 173rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Market Street on Saturday. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
Marchers at San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day parade
Members of the Irish Pipers Band of San Francisco prepare for the 173rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
Revelers at St. Patrick's Day pub crawl
Luisa Moreno, left, and Kiah Fuller drink whiskey sodas at the Marina's Del Mar bar during the St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl on Saturday. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
Revelers at St. Patrick's Day pub crawl
Grace, right, a bartender at Jaxson in the Marina, high-fives a customer during the St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
Revelers at St. Patrick's Day pub crawl
Pamela Burbach, left, and Kiah Fuller twerk at Wizards & Wands in the Marina during the St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
Revelers at St. Patrick's Day pub crawl
Franny Alcaide, right, drinks green beer shots with friends at Jaxson. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard

