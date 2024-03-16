Irish eyes were smiling on a hotter-than-normal March day in San Francisco for the 173rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Mayor London Breed turned out in her choicest green blazer. Market Street was echoing with the dulcet sound of bagpipes. Emerald-clad youngsters received fist bumps from San Francisco police officers (a strong Irish lot if there ever was one). And everyone slathered on the sunscreen.
For families, the day's celebrations continued with a music festival from 2 to 6 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza. On tap for adults was—what else—an afternoon pub crawl in the Marina. Sláinte!