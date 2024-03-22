So when I learned that the iconic local ceramics company hosts regular workshops that teach you how to glaze your very own Heath bud vase, you know what I had to do. I signed up—and brought The Standard’s social media team along to document the whole process .

What started during the pandemic as a passing hobby (imagine me, alone, with a little disposable income, in a new apartment with a very empty kitchen) has since turned into an obsession. I now have enough Heath Ceramics saucers, plates, cups and mugs to serve a small, discerning army.

“I’ve been collecting the bud vases forever,” said the former florist, who also bought a special Heath vase to hold her mother’s ashes. Heath “has always been really precious to me. … It’s timeless.”

At the workshop on a recent Friday, I discovered that I was not alone in my devotion to the Sausalito-based brand. Another attendee, Heidi Quicksilver from Mountain View, signed up to celebrate her 50th birthday and “love of all things Heath Ceramics.” Her friend, Liz Bastian, traveled all the way from Minneapolis to join Quicksilver at the workshop and add to her ever-blooming collection of vases.

About once a month, the Heath Clay Studio—a 1,900-square-foot industrial workshop and gallery space on Alabama Street in the Mission—invites amateur ceramists and devoted Heathheads like myself to channel the brand’s namesake founder, Edith Heath . You can learn how to custom-glaze the vessel Edith herself designed in the 1980s in the same place where Heath’s highly skilled potters experiment with new forms.

“Welcome to the big, crazy world of glazing,” said studio associate and self-described “glaze specialist” Nora Guergah. “If you want to know what to expect from your bud vase today, I'll teach you.”

Depending on the workshop, you can choose to glaze your vase in an in-vogue custardy yellow, like sunflower, or a classic Heath hue, like moonstone or KPFA, a greenish color, which Heath herself formulated for tiles at the Berkeley radio station.

After we ogled the glistening vessels coated in rusty red brick and zinnia hues, the studio staff began the class by demonstrating how the vase’s classic curves are cast with a plaster mold. They walked us through how to apply a range of matte and glossy glazes to create various effects—from a chaotic array of crackly-edged “craters” to an orderly display of minimalist, color-blocked hues.

But Guergah also predicted that our vases might not emerge from the kiln looking the way we expected them to. Sometimes, the instructor said, even the pro ceramists are surprised by what the amateurs create—“the kind of bud vase that leaves us in a state of torture because we're like, ‘This is amazing! How did they do this?’”

Once you learn the proper hand-dipping technique—plugging your thumb in the hole at the top of the vase, cradling its bottom with your middle fingers and dunking the vase at various angles in a bucket of glaze for a few seconds—you’re free to layer the glazes as you’d like. The final result is unforeseeable, however, because of the complex chemistry that happens in the kiln once the clay is fired.