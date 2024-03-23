Meanwhile, the tables inside Al’s are usually empty, with just the charismatic co-owner, Larry Shih, and a single chef behind the counter.

On most weekend mornings, a line of customers dressed in trendy streetwear ropes around the block in front of Al’s Good Food, also known as Al's Super Cafe, in the Outer Mission neighborhood. But the fashionable crowd isn’t in line for Al’s. These young restaurant-goers are instead waiting for a table at Four Chairs, the TikTok-famous brunch restaurant next door.

A historic San Francisco diner is fading in the shadows of the city’s more trendy restaurants as it struggles to bring in even some of its longtime customers—partly because many people think it’s closed.

The meals are reasonably priced at just $7 for two eggs, hashbrowns and your choice of toast. Tack on another $3 to add sausage, ham or bacon, or go with the chicken fried steak for $11 total.

The walls, which welcomed their first customers in 1942, are decorated with classic movie memorabilia, the mimosas are strong and it isn’t hard to imagine the diner filled with customers in years past.

The chicken fried steak with two eggs, hashbrowns and toast will cost you $11 at Al's Good Food. | Source: David Sjostedt/The Standard

“We are an old traditional diner,” Shih said. “We don’t buy processed food. Even the hamburger, we make our own hamburger.”

Shih said when he and his wife bought the diner 12 years ago, it was a bustling enterprise with six or seven servers at a time tending to the packed house.

Jackie Ampie, a San Francisco native who was eating at Al’s with her son Tyson on Friday, said she remembers the diner's glory days from when she was a teenager. Ampie raved about the food, saying she was confused as to why the restaurant is no longer popular.

“The crowds that are coming around here, I think it’s more of the gentrification going on,” Ampie said. “Maybe they think it looks old without even knowing that this is really good food.”

Ampie said it saddens her to see the restaurant lose business, even as crowds of people line up for food just next door. She admitted she thought the restaurant had closed until recently because of its early closing time—3 p.m.