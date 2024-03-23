A four-story Edwardian apartment building in San Francisco’s desirable Lower Haight neighborhood sits empty, and any momentum to redevelop it appears to be at a standstill.

At a glance, the building seems like an ideal one to rebuild, with space for a business on the ground floor, great transit and a bustling small business scene nearby. Golden Gate Park is just a 10-minute walk away.

The average rent for one-bedroom apartments in the neighborhood is just over $2,900, according to February data from Zumper—slightly more than the city average rent.

Although San Francisco has a looming mandate from the state to build over 80,000 homes by 2031, 244 Divisadero St. stands frozen in time after a 2022 fire. The blaze displaced all 13 tenants and a business from the rent-controlled building.

The building’s owner is refusing to discuss redevelopment plans until a lawsuit against him by former tenants is settled. No plans to rebuild are filed with the city at present.

“It’s an eyesore,” said Michael Ershov, who has lived three doors down from the fire-ravaged building for two years. “It’s just a waste of a good piece of property.”

Businesses, too, said the empty building spoils the neighborhood’s vibe.