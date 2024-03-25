Alemany Flea Market vendors hope for the best but fear the city’s budget knife

For decades, the Alemany Flea Market has been a Sunday ritual in San Francisco, drawing thousands of bargain hunters and vendors to a large parking lot in the southeast corner of the city's Bernal Heights neighborhood.

But this past weekend, a sense of foreboding hung over the card tables piled with record albums, crockery, artwork, garden tools, hats, rugs, footwear, statues, toy cars and wicker baskets.

The city decided a few weeks ago to soon shutter the Civic Center’s Fulton Plaza flea market. Now vendors are worried that the much-larger Alemany Flea Market could be the next to go.

A city spokesperson confirmed last week that all municipal programs were in the process of being evaluated for potential cuts due to fiscal constraints, but said no final decisions had been made regarding Alemany.